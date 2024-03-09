Astronomers utilise NASA’s JWST to detected an exoplanet cloaked entirely by a vast ocean of water

In a groundbreaking breakthrough, astronomers utilizing NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a momentous discovery: they have identified a distant exoplanet that could potentially be enveloped entirely by an expansive ocean of water. This revelation represents a significant advancement in the exploration of conditions conducive to life beyond Earth.

The observations facilitated by the JWST unveiled the presence of water vapor alongside chemical indicators of methane and carbon dioxide within the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

Researchers affiliated with the University of Cambridge have posited that this chemical makeup suggests a scenario akin to a ‘water world,’ where the ocean spans the entirety of the planet’s surface, complemented by an atmosphere rich in hydrogen.

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, leading the analysis, speculated about the extreme conditions prevailing in the exoplanet’s ocean, remarking, “The ocean could be upwards of 100 degrees [Celsius] or more.” However, uncertainties persist regarding the habitability of such an environment.

Controversy has emerged from additional observations conducted by a Canadian research team on the same exoplanet, challenging the proposed scenario. They contend that the planet’s temperature may be too high for liquid water to endure, estimating it could soar to a staggering 4,000 degrees Celsius.

Habitability remains a subject of debate. By scrutinizing starlight filtered through exoplanet atmospheres, astronomers can discern intricate chemical compositions, offering insights into potential habitable conditions. The absence of ammonia in the atmosphere of TOI-270 d lends support to the ‘hycean world’ hypothesis, positing an ocean beneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. Nonetheless, further observations are imperative to ascertain the prevalence of water vapor and elucidate the likelihood of an expansive oceanic expanse.