Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slams independent filmmakers, says ‘90% of them are frauds’

Renowned for his involvement in numerous critically acclaimed films within Indian cinema, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has consistently demonstrated a willingness to express his opinions openly. Once again, the director of “Gangs of Wasseypur” has found himself in the spotlight, this time for directing his criticism towards independent filmmakers.

Speaking at an event held in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap delved into the nuances of the film industry, delineating the various types of directors and filmmakers within it. “I firmly believe that every filmmaker should have the right to make every kind of film,” he asserted.

Drawing distinctions, he elaborated on the commercial filmmakers behind projects such as “KGF” and “Salaar,” categorizing them into two groups: opportunists and those transparently focused on commercial success. However, he reserved his harshest criticisms for independent filmmakers, whom he labeled as “frauds.”

Expressing his disillusionment, Kashyap lamented the behavior of independent filmmakers, accusing them of hypocrisy and divisiveness. “But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds. They’re all posturing,” he declared. In his view, the majority of independent filmmakers engage in a facade of righteousness while perpetuating a toxic culture of infighting and denigration.

Highlighting the disunity among independent filmmakers, Kashyap emphasized the irony of their behavior compared to those they deem less intellectually inclined. “What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down,” he remarked.

In his candid assessment, Anurag Kashyap decries the lack of authenticity and solidarity within the independent filmmaking community, contrasting it with the perceived unity among commercial filmmakers.