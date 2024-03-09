France adds the right to abortion in its constitution in a historic move marking International Women’s Day

In a momentous gesture to commemorate International Women’s Day, France has embedded the right to abortion in its constitution, cementing its unwavering commitment to women’s rights.

During a noteworthy public event at the cobblestoned Place Vendome, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti utilized a 19th-century printing press to imprint the amendment into France’s constitution, as documented by the Associated Press.

The amendment, which received resounding support from French lawmakers earlier in the week, was formally ratified during the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for women’s rights.

While abortion remains a contentious issue in some countries, it enjoys widespread legality and support across much of Europe, particularly in France, where it is regarded as a matter of public health rather than a subject for political debate.

The ceremony held in Paris served as a focal point for the global celebration of women’s rights on International Women’s Day, with demonstrations, protests, and conferences spanning continents from Jakarta to Mexico City.

Advocates worldwide lauded France’s constitutional amendment as a symbol of progress, particularly in regions where access to reproductive healthcare remains limited.

French President Emmanuel Macron credited the move to a landmark decision by the US Supreme Court in 2022, urging other nations to emulate France’s example.

He proposed the integration of the right to abortion into the European Union’s charter, prompting enthusiastic responses from the crowd in Paris. However, such a proposal may encounter opposition from EU members with stringent regulations regarding abortion, such as Poland.