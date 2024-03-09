French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter semifinals

Paris: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of French Open.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen defeated Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘19-21, 21-15, 21-13’ in quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen will now face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semi-finals.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Ruler of RAK pardons 368 prisoners

In the men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also reached the semi-finals. The world No. 1 Indian pair defeated world No. 32 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand by ’21-19 21-13’ in the quarterfinals. They will face the South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Hyuk Min Kang in semifinals.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu had to settle for a ‘24-22, 17-21, 18-21’ loss to the second seed and defending champion Chen in the women’s singles quarterfinals.