Global Village in Dubai announces temporary closure

Dubai: Leading tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village announced a temporary closure. Global Village will remain closed today, Saturday, March 9 due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.

Earlier it announced the cancellation of its firework shows for the coming two days. Evening firework shows will be suspended on March 8 and 9, resuming from March 10. Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of rain during the coming days.

Earlier, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. NCEMA predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail in the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

The foul weather will start from Al Dhafra and Al Ain regions, before extending to Abu Dhabi and its suburbs. The intensity of the weather will ease up by Sunday evening.

The authorities have urged residents to stay at home and avoid going out except in cases of ‘extreme necessity’. It advised motorists to park their vehicle in safe places — away from mountains, valleys and water bodies.