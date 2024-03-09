Know all about Kalkaji Mandir

Kalka Ji Mandir located in South Delhi is dedicated to the Hindu goddess of Kali. The temple is also known as Kalka Mandir, Kalka Devi Temple or Maa Shri Kalka Ji Mandir.

The Kalka Ji shrine in Delhi is one of the siddha peethas of Kali. Siddha peetha literally translates to ‘fulfilment temple’. This specific Kali temple has been termed the ‘Jayanti Peetha’ or ‘Manokamna Siddha Peetha’. ‘Manokamna’ means ‘wish’.

According to mythology, the Pandavas and Kauravas performed worship rituals at this temple. It is also believed that Kalka Ji was born at this very location. As per historians, the temple was built by Marathas in 1764 AD.

Timings and Aarti Schedule:

Maa Shri Kalka Ji Mandir opens at 4 AM and closes at 11:30 PM on each day of the week. Entry to this Kali temple is free of charge for all.

Puja schedule:

5 AM – Ganesh Vandana:

5:30 AM to 6:30 AM – Shringaar Time:

6:30 AM to 7 AM – Morning Aarti:

11:45 AM to 12:15 PM: Bhog

7 PM – Ganesh Vandana:

7:30 PM to 8:30 PM – Shringaar Time:

8:30 PM to 9 PM – Evening Aarti:

11:30 PM – Sajja Offering:

Places to Visit near Kalka Ji Mandir:

1. Lotus Temple: Also known as Baha’i Temple, Delhi’s Lotus Temple has 9 faces and 27 petals in all.

2. Astha Kunj Park: Spread over 200 acres, this public park is only 800 metres from Maa Shri Kalka Ji Mandir..

3. ISKCON Temple: A little over 1 km from Kalkaji Mandir is the famous ISKCON Temple. Also known as Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, the temple has the largest Bhagvat Gita in printed form. One can visit the temple between 4:30 AM and 1 PM, and again between 4 PM and 9 PM.