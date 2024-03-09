Know early signs of thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the thyroid. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, just below the Adam’s apple. The thyroid produces hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight.

Thyroid cancer may manifest through various signs and symptoms. A primary symptom is the presence of a neck lump, sometimes exhibiting rapid growth. Swelling in the neck is another potential sign of thyroid cancer. Pain in the front of the neck, occasionally extending to the ears, is a symptom that individuals with thyroid cancer may experience.

Hoarseness or persistent voice changes is another symptom of thyroid cancer. The thyroid’s proximity to the vocal cords makes it susceptible to alterations in voice quality. Difficulty swallowing, a condition known as dysphagia, is another symptom linked to thyroid cancer.

Trouble breathing is a more advanced symptom of the disease. A constant cough not attributed to a cold or respiratory infection is also a significant symptom of thyroid cancer.