NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to embark on a journey to explore Europa, a moon of Jupiter

NASA’s forthcoming Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for October 2024, is poised to embark on an expedition to investigate Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, which harbors compelling indications of a hidden ocean beneath its surface. However, beyond its scientific aims, Europa Clipper also endeavors to carry humanity’s aspirations into the vast cosmos by encapsulating a meticulously crafted message within the spacecraft’s vault.

Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, reportedly emphasized the significance of this endeavor, stating, “The plate combines the best humanity has to offer across the universe – science, technology, education, art, and math.” She elaborated that the message underscores the interconnectedness facilitated by water, an essential element for all known forms of life, symbolizing Earth’s connection to the enigmatic ocean world that Europa represents.

So, what precisely is contained within Europa Clipper’s message? A triangular plate crafted from tantalum will bear an assortment of symbols and inscriptions, embodying the essence of exploration and the pursuit of knowledge. Adorning the outward-facing panel will be an engraving of a poem titled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” by US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, complemented by a listing of over 2.6 million names contributed by the public.

Furthermore, linguists have meticulously etched waveforms symbolizing the word “water” spoken in 103 different languages, thus emphasizing the universal significance of this crucial element. This comprehensive message encapsulates humanity’s collective endeavor to explore the unknown and uncover the mysteries of distant worlds, while simultaneously paying homage to the intrinsic connection shared by all life forms through the fundamental element of water.