Ramadan 2024: 314 prisoners pardoned in Ajman

Ajman: Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has ordered the release of 314 prisoners. The Royal pardon was issued ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

With the gesture, Sheikh Humaid hopes to give these people a chance to start anew and bring joy to their families. Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police said that the procedures for their release were initiated immediately.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.