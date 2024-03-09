Ramadan 2024: 484 prisoners pardoned in Sharjah

Sharjah: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 484 inmates. The Royal pardon was issued ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

These prisoners were granted the clemency after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct. Maj-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Sheikh Dr Sultan for the gesture and expressed hope that it can help the prisoners lead a good, productive life.

Earlier , Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pardoned 484 inmates, while Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners. On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 prisoners.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.