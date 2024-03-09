Ramadan 2024: Ruler of Dubai pardons 691 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai. The Royal Pardon was issued ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Earlier , Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pardoned 484 inmates, while Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners. On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 prisoners.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.