Ramadan 2024: Ruler of RAK pardons 368 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the release of 368 prisoners. The Royal pardon was issued ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi also promised to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.

The prisoners’ release comes as part of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Judicial Council, issued directives to speed up the release of the pardoned prisoners in co-ordination with the emirate’s law enforcement authorities.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.