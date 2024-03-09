Ramadan 2024: UAE based air carrier to serve iftar boxes

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates will serve iftar boxes for fasting passengers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The airline said that it will serve thousands of meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates of the Dubai International Airport.

It will also screen an array of religious content and popular TV shows and offering traditional Ramadan dishes at its lounges. Meanwhile, Muslim passengers onboard a flight will be informed of the iftar time by the captain.

Ramadan boxes will also be served on flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina. Passengers are also entitled to check in one bottle of Islamic holy water Zamzam, containing up to 5 litres per person at DXB and various airports in Saudi Arabia.