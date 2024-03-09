Scientists discover an amphibian that produces milk for its young

According to fresh evidence, mammals are not the sole category of animals capable of producing milk; there exists one amphibian, bearing closer resemblance to a worm, which also demonstrates this behavior.

Caecilians, a subset of amphibians similar to frogs and salamanders, are limbless creatures that secrete a substance resembling milk to nourish their offspring.

Replete with surprises

A recent study published on Thursday (Mar 7) reveals that Caecilians are replete with surprises.

The research elucidates that, somewhat akin to mammals, the ringed caecilian (Siphonops annulatus) generates a milk-like substance to sustain its young. Intriguingly, the ravenous hatchlings exhibit a behavior resembling begging, imploring their mother to dispense additional milk—a phenomenon unprecedented in amphibians.

How was this revelation unearthed?

Credit for this discovery goes to the BBC series “Life in Cold Blood.” Utilizing an endoscopic camera, the team documenting the show captured a female ringed caecilian alongside her offspring.

At one juncture, the researchers observed the offspring becoming noticeably frenetic. This frenzy, it turned out, was a feeding frenzy, during which the juveniles tore at their mother’s whitish outer skin layer, exclusive to breeding females.

Further investigation by scientists revealed that this skin boasted a remarkably nutritious composition, containing proteins and fats.