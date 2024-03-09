Studies reveal that microplastics are linked to heart attack and strokes

Several investigations have highlighted the association between microplastics or nanoplastics and severe health issues such as heart attacks, strokes, and cancer.

As detailed in a study featured in the New England Journal of Medicine, individuals found to have nanoplastics present in the tissues of their carotid arteries faced double the risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke within the subsequent three years compared to those without such particles. The carotid arteries, positioned on either side of the neck, serve as conduits for blood flow to the brain and are susceptible to blockages akin to those afflicting coronary arteries, a process known as atherosclerosis. The study examined tissues obtained from the carotid arteries of 257 individuals who underwent a procedure known as carotid endarterectomy.

Lead author Raffaele Marfella, a professor of internal medicine and director of the department of medical and surgical sciences at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Naples, Italy, underscored the groundbreaking nature of their findings, asserting that their study represents the first to establish a connection between plastic contamination and human diseases. She emphasized the significant association between plastics and cardiovascular events in a population representative of those affected by atherosclerosis.

Microplastics, defined as polymer fragments ranging from less than 0.2 inches to 1/25,000th of an inch, are surpassed in size by nanoplastics, which must be measured in billionths of a meter. There exists concern among experts that nanoplastics pose a greater hazard to human health.

Studies conducted on pregnant mice revealed the presence of plastic chemicals in various organs of developing fetuses just 24 hours after maternal ingestion or inhalation of plastic particles. Additionally, research has demonstrated that nanoplastics and microplastics can induce oxidative stress, tissue damage, and inflammation, with further evidence suggesting that these particles can alter heart rate and hinder cardiac function in animal models.

Moreover, nanoparticles have been detected in numerous human tissues and bodily fluids, including blood, lung and liver tissues, urine, feces, mother’s milk, and the placenta. However, the precise impact of these polymers on organ function and systemic processes remains to be fully elucidated.

Another study, published in the journal Chemosphere, elucidated that microplastics and nanoplastics persist within cells for extended periods, being transmitted to newly formed cells during cell division. Furthermore, this research unveiled the potential for these harmful particles to facilitate tumor metastasis by enhancing the migration of cancer cells to distant regions of the body.