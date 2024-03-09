DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority suspends ferry, water taxi services

Mar 9, 2024, 01:04 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has suspended all marine transport services. RTA informed that no abras, water taxis or ferries will be operating in Dubai today — until further notice. The suspension was announced due to heavy rain.

Residents have been advised to stay home — unless absolutely necessary — amid severe weather conditions, which are expected to peak today until evening. The rain is forecast to last until Sunday noon.

Those who need to drive in these conditions are urged to be extra careful on the roads, especially since some streets are already flooded.

 

