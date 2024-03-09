UAE authority suspends ferry, water taxi services

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has suspended all marine transport services. RTA informed that no abras, water taxis or ferries will be operating in Dubai today — until further notice. The suspension was announced due to heavy rain.

Residents have been advised to stay home — unless absolutely necessary — amid severe weather conditions, which are expected to peak today until evening. The rain is forecast to last until Sunday noon.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for sixth day in a row

Those who need to drive in these conditions are urged to be extra careful on the roads, especially since some streets are already flooded.