UAE releases full list of closures due to rain

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has released full list of closures due to unstable weather. The National Centre of Meteorology in the country has predicted heavy rains in the UAE. Several events have been postponed and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors.

Here are all the different closures that will be in place today:

1. Road closures: All roads leading to valleys and mountains will be closed in the UAE this weekend . The roads will remain closed as long as the foul weather persists.

2. Marine transport suspended: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has suspended marine transport due to rainy weather. Services will be suspended till such weather conditions persist.

3. Tunnels closed in Al Ain: The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi has closed all tunnels in Al Ain city due to unstable weather conditions. The temporary closure includes all tunnels, as well as some underpass on external roads in the city. The closure will remain closed until further notice.

4. Parks, beaches:Abu Dhabi’s municipality announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the capital. The closure began from Friday, March 8, and is expected to go on until weather conditions stabilise.

In Dubai, the emirate’s municipality announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets. Beaches in Dubai have closed from Friday night, whereas public parks and markets will be closed from Saturday. Authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks starting from Friday, March 8.

Global Village: Global Village in Dubai will remain closed on Saturday, March 9. It also temporarily suspended fireworks.

Events postponed:

1. Football matches: Football matches set to take place in the UAE over the weekend have been postponed. The new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date.

2. University open day: Emirates Aviation University postponed the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Medical centres closed: Sharjah Municipality said all medical fitness centres will be closed on Saturday, March 9.

