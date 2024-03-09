Volvo launches XC40 Recharge Plus Variant in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Swedish multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles, Volvo has launched its Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus variant in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Customers can now book this new variant of the SUV both online or offline at their nearest Volvo dealerships. This new variant is locally assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The XC40 Recharge Plus variant comes with a 69 kWh battery pack. The motor generate a power output of 238 PS and 420 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. It has a claimed range of 592 kilometers under ICAT testing conditions.

The SUV comes with an 8-speaker sound system, two-zone climate control, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-inch infotainment unit, TPMS, park assist, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include 7 airbags and an advanced ADAS suite. This suite includes lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alerts, and rear collision warning.