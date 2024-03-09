Yoga poses for constipation relief

A study revealed that yoga may help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which include constipation and diarrhea. Researchers also found that yoga might also help address other IBS symptoms, such as anxiety.

1. Half spinal twist:

Sit with the legs straight out in front of the body.

Bend the right leg and place the right foot on the ground on the outside of the left leg, ideally near the knee.

Bend the left leg and place it under or close to the buttocks.

Place the left hand or elbow on or over the right knee and gently twist to face over the right shoulder.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, then switch sides.

2. Supine spinal twist:

Lie flat on the back.

Bring the arms out to the side in a T-position with palms down.

Bend one leg at the knee.

While keeping the shoulders flat, gently let the bent leg drop over the other leg.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, then repeat on the opposite side.

3. Crescent lunge twist:

Lunge forward with the right leg bent and the left leg straight.

Place the hands into a prayer position and slowly bend the upper body toward the right knee, leading with the left shoulder.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, then return to standing and start again with the opposite leg.

4. Cobra pose:

Lie flat on the stomach with the tops of the feet against the floor.

Place the palms on the floor at the sides, underneath the shoulders. Keep the elbows tucked in against the sides of the ribcage.

Engage the abdominal muscles and legs.

Press the palms into the floor, and gently lift the shoulders and upper body up.

Hold for several breaths.

Release and lower the body back to the floor.

5. Legs up the wall pose:

Sit on the floor close to a wall.

Lower the back to the floor and with the hips as close to the wall as possible, walk the legs up against the wall.

Use a folded towel or blanket under the hips to relieve discomfort, if necessary.

Let the head rest on the floor.

Place the arms wherever it feels comfortable.

Stay in this position for as long as it feels comfortable.

Release and gently roll to one side to get up.

6. Bow pose:

Lie flat on the stomach.

Bend the knees.

Reach the arms back and clasp the ankles, if possible.

Gently raise the chest off the floor as far as is comfortable.

Using the tension between the arms and legs, try to lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.

Hold for a few seconds, then release.

7. Adamant pose:

Kneel on the yoga mat with knees and toes touching and heels apart.

Sit in the gap between the heels.

Straighten the back and place hands on laps.

Hold the pose for a few seconds to a few minutes.