Actor Sarathkumar to Campaign for Suresh Gopi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The president of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Tamil actor, Sarathkumar, has merged his party with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and openly pledged his support for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sarathkumar believes that the triangular contest in Tamil Nadu will work in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with Asianet News, he expressed his conviction that Narendra Modi should serve another term as Prime Minister and announced his intention to campaign for NDA candidates Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha has voiced its discontent over the change of Congress candidate in Thrissur. They are particularly unhappy that TN Prathapan, a member of the Dheevara community, was not considered for another position within the community. The Sabha’s organizing secretary, TV Janardhanan, stated that approximately 30 lakh people from the community feel neglected. They emphasized that historically, the Congress party has been supportive of their community, and they are disappointed by the lack of representation in the current scenario. Despite their requests to consider them in Alappuzha, the Dheevara Sabha leaders claim to have been overlooked. Janardhanan mentioned that discussions with Congress leadership are ongoing, and the state leadership will decide whether to support K Muraleedharan in Thrissur.