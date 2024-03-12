Appearance of a mysterious towering Toblerone-shaped steel monolith on a hill in Wales, UK baffles locals

On a hill in Wales, UK, locals have been left puzzled by the sudden appearance of a mysterious towering monolith, reminiscent of the iconic Toblerone chocolate bar. Standing at an impressive height of 10 feet (3.05 meters), this enigmatic structure has residents in the Hay-on-Wye region questioning whether it’s the work of aliens or simply another elaborate art installation.

The discovery of the monolith has sparked a frenzy of speculation on social media, with some entertaining the idea that it may have extraterrestrial origins, while others believe it to be a sophisticated artistic creation.

Richard Haynes, who stumbled upon the monolith while out for a run, initially mistook it for some kind of scientific research apparatus. “I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater,” he recalled. However, upon closer examination, he realized its peculiar appearance made it unlikely to serve such a purpose.

Similar monolith sightings have occurred across both the UK and the US, with a surge of reports in 2020. Locations like Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight and the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall became popular spots for social media users hoping to capture the viral phenomenon. One monolith even bore the cryptic message “Not Banksy,” adding to the intrigue surrounding its origins.

Despite their whimsical appearance, these monoliths have faced criticism for their potential environmental impact. They often appear and disappear after a few days, adding to their mysterious allure.