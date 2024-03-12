Britain’s King Charles III hails the work of the Commonwealth on its 75th anniversary

Britain’s King Charles III expressed his appreciation for the Commonwealth’s efforts on its 75th anniversary on Monday (March 11).

In a pre-recorded video message, the British monarch, currently undergoing cancer treatment, commended the voluntary association and pledged to continue serving “to the best of” his capabilities.

Reflecting on the journey of the Commonwealth since its establishment in 1949, Charles paid tribute to the progress made by its member nations. He highlighted significant milestones such as The Bahamas and Grenada celebrating their fiftieth anniversaries of independence last year and this year, respectively, with Papua New Guinea set to mark its milestone next year.

Charles, who recently celebrated his own 75th birthday, expressed his fondness for the Commonwealth, describing it as a constant source of strength, inspiration, and pride throughout his life.

Acknowledging the outpouring of support he received during his health challenges, Charles expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and vowed to continue serving the Commonwealth to the best of his abilities.

Charles had temporarily withdrawn from public duties after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.