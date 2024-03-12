BTS star V aka Kim Taehyung to release his digital single called ‘FRI(END)S’ soon

Prepare for new music as BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is gearing up to release his digital single titled “FRI(END)S” soon. This upcoming release falls under V’s contract with Big Hit Music, prompting the agency to unveil the first look and teaser of the single over the weekend of March 9-10 across their official social media platforms.

The teaser, spanning approximately 35 seconds, offers glimpses of V enjoying solitary moments. In one scene, despite being surrounded by people, he appears to feel lonely. The teaser also includes snippets of his vocals and instrumental sounds.

Concept photos accompanying the digital single depict V in a monochrome setting amidst nature. It’s worth noting that “FRI(END)S” seems to be a collaborative effort among BTS members, hinted at by a brief clip featuring V shared on BTS’ official Instagram account.

Described as rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, the track delivers relatable and clever romance through entirely English lyrics. The single’s artwork, against a vibrant pink backdrop, reveals the song title and release date, hinting at its sweet mood, according to a press release from Big Hit Music.

According to the promotional schedule, a second music video teaser is set to drop on March 12, with the full-length song scheduled for release on March 15, 2024.

“FRI(END)S” follows V’s solo debut in 2023 with “Layover,” which featured tracks like “Love Me Again,” “Rainy Days”, “For Us”, “Blue,” and “Slow Dancing.”