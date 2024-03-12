China to crack down on fraudulent academic research ecosystem in the country

China is intensifying efforts to address the issue of fraudulent academic research within the country, following reports of thousands of papers being retracted by Chinese experts in recent years. In 2023 alone, approximately 14,000 papers were withdrawn due to poor quality or incomplete research, with three-quarters of them involving a Chinese co-author.

Despite the government’s proactive measures, rectifying this problem within Chinese academia may prove challenging due to its widespread nature.

In an attempt to tackle the issue, the Chinese Ministry of Education issued deadlines to universities, requiring them to submit a comprehensive list of academic articles retracted by journals over the past three years. This initiative aims to assess the scope of the problem and determine future courses of action.

The fundamental issue lies in the prevalent practice of outsourcing research to ghostwriters and agencies that offer comprehensive services, ranging from writing research papers to securing publication in lesser-known journals. Sun Fugui, a former graduate student at Ludong University in Shandong Province, highlighted this phenomenon, stating that individuals, including both students and teachers, utilize these services extensively.

Moreover, quality often takes a backseat in the pursuit of publishing scientific papers through such channels. Sun emphasized that these journals prioritize meeting the publishing needs of students and teachers over academic excellence. Consequently, the primary objective is not to disseminate high-quality research but rather to facilitate the publication of papers for academic advancement.

Overall, addressing the pervasive issue of fraudulent academic research in China necessitates comprehensive measures to overhaul existing practices and promote integrity and excellence in scholarly endeavors.