Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki earns historic Oscar for The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki, the renowned Japanese filmmaker whose iconic anime creations have captivated audiences worldwide for many years, clinched his second career Oscar at the age of 83. Miyazaki secured the award for directing the acclaimed animated film, “The Boy and the Heron,” a highly anticipated fantasy adventure from the visionary behind beloved classics such as “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

This achievement marks Miyazaki as the oldest director ever nominated in the category and the oldest winner by over two decades, contributing to a notable year in Hollywood for seasoned filmmakers.

Regarded as one of the standout films of 2023, “The Boy and The Heron” triumphed over stiff competition from contenders like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Elemental,” “Nimona,” and “Robot Dreams.”

This victory represents only the second instance of hand-drawn animation securing the top spot in this category, with the first occurring 21 years ago with Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” — which also marked his maiden Oscar win.

Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki’s triumph at the Oscars concludes a successful awards season for “The Boy and the Heron,” which previously garnered top honors for an animated feature at prestigious events like the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Film Awards.

While absent from the ceremony, Kiyofumi Nakajima of Studio Ghibli relayed a statement backstage from Suzuki, expressing gratitude and determination to continue their creative endeavors despite their advanced age.

This win adds to Miyazaki’s impressive track record, with “The Boy and the Heron” marking his fourth nomination for Best Animated Feature — a feat shared with Pixar’s Pete Docter for the most nods in the category.

Despite initially announcing his retirement from filmmaking in 2013, Miyazaki embarked on the journey of creating “The Boy and the Heron,” grappling with doubts about his capabilities as an aging artist. However, he persisted, and the resulting film not only secured him his second Oscar but also became his first No. 1 feature at the North American box office.

A labor of love spanning a decade, “The Boy and the Heron” narrates the story of Mahito Maki, a young boy who, after the loss of his mother, embarks on a fantastical adventure when he follows a mysterious heron to a secluded tower, discovering a magical realm that helps him navigate his grief.

In an era dominated by CGI and artificial intelligence, Miyazaki remained committed to the traditional method of hand-drawing animations, emphasizing the importance of this artistic approach in his acceptance speeches.

Reflecting on his journey, Miyazaki expressed gratitude for the enduring art of drawing, recognizing himself as fortunate to have participated in filmmaking during a time when films were crafted with paper, pencil, and film.