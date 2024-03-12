Google Teams Up with Election Commission to Combat Misinformation Using AI Models

Google announced on Tuesday its partnership with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to facilitate easy access to crucial voting details through Google Search in preparation for the upcoming general election in India. Alongside, the tech giant is leveraging AI models to combat misinformation and enforcing stringent regulations for election-related advertisements across its platforms.

Furthermore, preceding the general election, Google is backing Shakti, the India Election Fact-Checking Collective, a coalition of news outlets and fact-checkers. This collaborative effort aims to proactively identify online misinformation, including deepfakes, and establish a shared repository to assist news publishers in addressing misinformation challenges at scale.

In a blog post, Google emphasized its commitment to supporting the electoral process by offering reliable information to voters, protecting its platforms from exploitation, and assisting users in navigating content generated by AI. During the election season, YouTube will feature various election information panels, guide viewers on voter registration and procedures, and prioritize authoritative sources for news and information. Additionally, Google outlined its robust policies for election-related advertising, requiring advertisers to undergo identity verification and obtain pre-certificates from the ECI or its authorized representatives, along with transparent disclosures about the ad’s sponsorship.