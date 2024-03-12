Honda recalls two two-wheelers in India: Details

Mumbai: The premium two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled the CBR1000RR and GL1800 Gold Wing in India. The decision has been taken over the faulty fuel pump in both vehicles.

The problem has been seen in the Gold Wings, which was manufactured between December 2017 and December 2023. The affected units of CBR1000RR were built between September 2017 and April 2020. The company will repair faulty components free of cost.

The GL1800 Gold Wing first was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 39.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered in a single variant, powered by a 1,833 cc engine with a max power of 124 bhp.

The CBR1000RR was launched at the starting price of Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The sports bike has been treated with a liquid-cooled 999 cc four-cylinder engine, which forces it to generate a max power of 189 BHP and 114 Nm of peak torque.