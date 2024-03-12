Hyundai launches Creta N-Line in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The South Korean car maker Hyundai has launched the Creta N-Line model in India. The mid-size SUV has been introduced in the market with an introductory price of Rs 16.82 Lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers now can pre-book the vehicle from an authorized dealership or online via the official website.

The mid-size SUV is 4330 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, 1635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2610 mm. The Creta N-line is powered by a 1.5l Turbo GDi engine, generating a maximum output of 157 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed Dual Clutch (DCT) transmission. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.9 seconds.

The SUV gets anew grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. It also has 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a new accelerator and brake pedals with a metallic finish.