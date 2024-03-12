Kanye West’s latest song ‘Carnival’ tops Billboard Hot 100

Kanye West, also known as Ye, kicked off the week on a positive note as his latest track “Carnival” claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking his first No. 1 hit in 13 years. Collaborating with his “Vultures” counterpart, Ye released the song at the end of February.

“Carnival” entered the chart in late February, initially appearing behind Beyonce’s “Texas Hold Em” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.” Featuring rap stars Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti alongside Ty Dolla $ign, the song has seen a steady rise in streaming numbers since its debut.

The achievement of “Carnival” atop the Billboard Hot 100 comes as a surprise to many, considering Kanye West’s recent controversies and contentious behavior, which have impacted his standing within the music industry. Despite this, “Carnival” has maintained its position in the Top 10 albums and songs chart in the United States since its official release on February 9th. With this track, Ye has secured his fifth No. 1 hit of the decade.

This milestone establishes Kanye West as the sole rapper to achieve a No. 1 hit in three distinct decades, with his first in 2014 alongside Twista and Jamie Foxx on the single “Slow Jamz.”

Meanwhile, other notable songs on the Billboard charts include Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” which currently holds the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. The remaining titles in the Billboard 200 Top 10 feature tracks from artists such as Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Drake, SZA, Zach Bryan, and Travis Scott.