Kerala: PM Modi Launches Extended Vande Bharat Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, along with the launch of a new Kollam-Tirupati Express via video conferencing on Tuesday (Mar 12). The inaugural run of Train No. 02631 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central at 9:15 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:30 p.m.

Regular services for the Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central route (Train No. 20631/20632) will commence from both ends on Wednesday. To accommodate passengers with existing bookings, the train will operate daily until July 4. Subsequently, it will run six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, according to a release by the Southern Railways on Sunday. Furthermore, PM Modi extended the routes of three existing Vande Bharat trains: Gorakhpur-Lucknow to Prayagraj, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar to Dwarka, and Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Chandigarh. Additionally, he flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, bringing the total count to over 50 and expanding the network to cover 45 routes nationwide.