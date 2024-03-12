Know all about compulsive sexual behavior

Compulsive sexual behavior is a condition in which an individual cannot manage their sexual behavior. Persistent sexual thoughts interfere with their ability to work, maintain relationships, and complete their daily activities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) included compulsive sexual behavior in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). WHO defined it as an impulse disorder ‘characterized by a persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behavior.’

The following characteristics indicate compulsive sexual behavior:

Repetitive sexual activities that become a central focus of the person’s life, to the point of neglecting health and personal care or other interests, activities, and responsibilities

Numerous unsuccessful efforts to significantly reduce repetitive sexual behavior

Continued repetitive sexual behavior despite adverse consequences or deriving little or no satisfaction from it

A pattern of failure to control intense sexual impulses or urges and the resulting repetitive sexual behavior over an extended period.

Persistent behaviors that cause marked distress or significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, and occupational function, as well as in other important areas

Distress that relates entirely to moral judgments and disapproval of sexual impulses, urges, or behaviors is not sufficient to meet this requirement.

Activities that can sometimes have a link with compulsive sexual behavior include:

Compulsive masturbation

Multiple affairs, sexual partners, and one night stands

Persistent use of pornography

Practicing unsafe sex

Cybersex

Meeting with sex workers

Behaviors and attitudes may include:

An inability to contain sexual urges

Detachment, meaning that the sexual activity does not emotionally satisfy the individual

Strong feelings of attraction to others alongside continually being in love and starting new romances, often leading to a string of relationships

Feelings of guilt and shame

Giving up social, work-related, or recreational activities to pursue sexual stimulation