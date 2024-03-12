MSI Claw handheld gaming PC launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: The MSI Claw handheld gaming PC has been launched in the US and a few other select markets. The handheld gaming PC was first unveiled at CES 2024 in January. The base variant MSI Claw A1M-052US with Core Ultra 5 chip and 512GB SSD storage is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,793). Meanwhile, the A1M-051US and the A1M-050US variants with Core Ultra 7 chipset and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage, are priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 61,933) and $799 (roughly Rs. 66,067), respectively.

The MSI claw handheld sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, running Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

MSI’s handheld comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The MSI Claw comes with Intel Arc graphics. Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

It also comes with dual speakers, RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, bumpers, HD haptics and a fingerprint scanner. The handheld boasts a Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for heat management. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support.