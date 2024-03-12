NIA Raids 30 Locations Across States in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Investigation

According to sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in four states and one Union Territory on Monday as part of its investigation into the terrorist-gangster nexus. The NIA’s extensive search operation covered 30 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The agency’s actions are aimed at disrupting and dismantling networks involved in both terrorism and organized crime, with a focus on targeting infrastructure supporting such activities.

An NIA spokesperson highlighted the agency’s recent efforts to combat terrorism and mafia networks, including the adoption of various targeted strategies. These strategies have involved the attachment and seizure of properties believed to be derived from the “proceeds of terrorism.” The NIA’s proactive measures underscore its commitment to combating the nexus between terrorists and gangsters, as well as dismantling their support networks to ensure national security and public safety.