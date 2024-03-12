Pope Francis suggests Ukraine should consider raising ‘the white flag’ against Russia

Ukraine summoned the Vatican’s representative to Kyiv after Pope Francis suggested that the country should contemplate surrendering to Russia, sparking outrage in Kyiv.

Ukraine vehemently rejected Pope Francis’s proposal to engage in negotiations with Russia, two years after the invasion, firmly declaring its refusal to capitulate to Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced on social media that the Apostolic Nuncio, Visvaldas Kulbodas, was called in for discussions due to the remarks made by Pope Francis. The ministry expressed its disappointment with the Pontiff’s suggestion of raising “the white flag.”

According to the ministry, the Catholic leader’s comments serve to embolden Russia in its disregard for international law.

The ministry criticized the Holy See’s leader for failing to convey the necessity for immediate international unity to ensure the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing. Additionally, it asserted that the Pope should have directed his appeal to the aggressor rather than the victim.