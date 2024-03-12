Ramadan 2024: Five rules to observe in public in UAE

Dubai: Muslims across the globe is observing Ramadan fast. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk

Here are five rules to observe in public this Ramadan in UAE.

1. Do not eat, drink, or chew gum in public: According to the UAE’s penal code, eating or drinking in public during Ramadan is strictly prohibited. The rules do not apply to every indoor establishment, however; many malls and restaurants around the country remain open during the holy month to serve non-Muslims, children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

These restrictions in serving food and drink do not apply to Dubai – provided it is done indoors or in designated establishments, those not fasting may still eat and drink in these areas.

2. Avoid arguments, aggressive behavior: During the holy month, both those who are fasting and those who are not are advised to behave respectfully with one another. Residents are cautioned to avoid engaging in unnecessary debates or arguments – particularly those in public.

3. Avoid loud music: Residents are requested to refrain from playing loud music in their cars or in their homes as this may disturb observing Muslims who. Playing loud music while in malls is also prohibited.

4. Do not turn down Iftar invitations: It is considered impolite to turn down Iftar invitations extended by Muslim friends and colleagues. Iftar, a meal held every day during the holy month at sunset to break the fast.

5. Do not wear inappropriate clothing in public: UAE residents must dress modestly while in public during Ramadan. Men and women are advised to wear clothing that covers their shoulders, torso, and above the knee.