Ramadan 2024: Full list of Sehri and Iftar timings in India

Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims across the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims in India began observing Ramadan today, March 12th, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. During this month , Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

In Islam, fasting is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, which is known in Arabic as hajj.

The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor (Sehri) which is eaten before dawn. Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are done during the month.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for India:

March 12, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:16 AM; (Time of Iftar) 06:29PM

March 13, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:15 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:29 PM

March 14, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:13 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:30 PM

March 15, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:12 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:52 PM

March 16, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:13 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:30 PM

March 17, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:11 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:31 PM

March 18, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:09 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:32 PM

March 19, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:08 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:32 PM

March 20, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:07 AM; (Time of Iftar)05:33 PM

March 21, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:05 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:33 PM

March 22, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:04 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:34 PM

March 23, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:03 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:34 PM

March 24, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:02 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:35 PM

March 25, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:00 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:36 PM

March 26, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:59 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:36 PM

March 27, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:58 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:37 PM

March 28, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:57 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:37 PM

March 29, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:55 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:38 PM

March 30, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:54 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:38 PM

March 31, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:53 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:39 PM

April 1, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:52 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:39 PM

April 2, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:50 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:40 PM

April 3, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:49 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:41 PM

April 4, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:48 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:41 PM

April 5, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:47 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:42 PM

April 6, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:45 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:42 PM

April 7, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:44 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:43 PM

April 8, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:43 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:43 PM

April 9, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:41 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:44 PM

April 10, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:40 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:45 PM