Ramadan 2024: Paid parking hours, toll timings announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced reduced parking hours, toll hours along with timings of public amenities like bus services, parks and beaches during the holy month of Ramadan. These changes were announced considering prayer timings including special Ramadan prayers like taraweeh, in addition to iftar and working hours for employees.

Parking hours: Parking hours in the city will be paid from Monday to Saturday from 8am to midnight. On Sundays, the parking will be free as per usual.

Toll gate timings: The Darb toll gate system will be activated during peak hours throughout the month of Ramadan. During morning peak hours the toll gate will operate from 8am to 10am. During evening peak hours, toll fee will be charged from 2pm to 4pm. On Sundays, the toll will be free.

Public bus schedule: The Abu Dhabi Express will run from 6am to 11pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sundays, the service will run from 6am to 1am. The Abu Dhabi Link will operate throughout the week from 6am to 11pm.

Parks, beaches: From Monday to Friday, parks will be open from 8am to 1am. On the Saturday, Sunday and official holidays, parks will open from 8am and will close by 2am. Beaches across the emirate will be open to the public from 6am to 12am on all days of the week. Swimming will be permitted from 6am until sunset.