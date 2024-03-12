Report: US facing ‘increasingly fragile world order’ amid growing threat from Russia, China

The United States intelligence agencies have reported that the nation is confronting an increasingly unstable global order due to regional conflicts, transnational issues, and fierce competition among major powers, according to a recent report released during Senate hearings.

The agencies highlighted the challenges posed by a determined yet uneasy China, a confrontational Russia, certain regional powers like Iran, and more capable non-state actors, all of which are challenging the established norms of the international system and U.S. dominance within it, as stated in their 2024 Annual Threat Assessment.

The report primarily focuses on the threats emanating from Russia and China, while also discussing the potential for wider conflicts following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It asserts that China has been providing economic and security aid to Russia during its conflict with Ukraine by bolstering Moscow’s industrial capabilities.

Moreover, the report cautions that China might exploit technology to influence the upcoming U.S. elections, aiming to sideline critics of China and exacerbate societal divisions in the U.S.

Additionally, it highlights the escalating trade between China and Russia since the onset of the Ukraine war, noting a significant increase in Chinese exports of military-related goods since 2022.

Addressing the importance of U.S. assistance to Ukraine, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines urged lawmakers to approve more military aid for Ukraine. She emphasized that without Washington’s support, it would be challenging for Ukraine to maintain control over the territories it had recaptured from Russia.

Haines underscored the urgency of passing a bill that allocates $60 billion in new military assistance to Kyiv, stressing that it is crucial for Congress to approve this funding.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remarked that if former U.S. President Donald Trump were to be re-elected, he would not provide any financial support to Ukraine.