Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were launched in India. Samsung is expected to announce the prices for the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G during the Samsung Live event on March 14 at 12:00 PM IST.The Galaxy A55 5G is offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It is listed in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colours. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G is available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is offered in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Samsung has confirmed to provide four generations of Android OS upgrades, One UI upgrades, and five years of security updates for the new handsets. They feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Vision Booster feature.

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are powered by unknown octa-core chipsets. The former might have an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the latter could have an Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Five rules to observe in public in UAE

The new handsets are equipped with triple rear camera units. The Galaxy A55 gets a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus, f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy A35 5G’s camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It flaunts a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, fingerprint sensor and virtual proximity sensor. Samsung has packed 5,000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.