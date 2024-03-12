Samsung unveils Galaxy M15 5G: Details

Mumbai: Samsung unveiled its Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in select global markets. The Galaxy M15 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G that went official in India in December last year. Availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G were not listed on the company’s official website. It is shown in Gray, Dark Blue, and Light Blue colours.

The Galaxy M15 5G supports dual SIM (nano), runs on Android 13, and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a Vision Booster feature. It has an octa-core unnamed chipset under the hood. It could be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung’s Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. The Galaxy M15 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.