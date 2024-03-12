State government makes name of mother mandatory in all government documents: Details

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided to make the mother’s name mandatory in all government documents. Maharashtra cabinet has taken this decision.

The new rule will come into effect from May 1. Mother’s name must be included in all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, etc. Orphans are exempted from this new rule.

As per reports, those born on or after 1 May 2014 will have to mention the applicant’s first name followed by the mother’s first name and then the father’s first name and surname. The Maharashtra government said that those born on or after 1 May will have to register their names in the aforementioned format for school, examination certificates, pay slips, and revenue documents.