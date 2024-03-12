Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended mixed in the volatile session on March 12. BSE Sensex settled at 73,667.96, up 165.32 points or 0.22 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,335.70, up 3.00 points or 0.01 percent at.

Top gainers were HDFC Bank, TCS, LTIMindtree, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports and SBI.

Also Read: Samsung unveils Galaxy M15 5G: Details

On the sectoral front, except IT all other indices ended lower with realty index down nearly 3.5 percent, PSU Bank and Media indices down 2 percent each, while capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, metal and power indices fell 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index down 1.3 percent and Smallcap index shed 2 percent.