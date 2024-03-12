These essential nutrients can help manage menopause symptoms

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It is a natural and inevitable phase in a woman’s life.

Every woman experiences menopause symptoms differently. Some might experience drastic changes while others might not even notice any change. Irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood swings, hot flashes, weight gain, poor metabolism and sleep problems are some common symptoms of menopause.

Essential nutrients to manage menopause symptoms:

1. Folate:

Folate can help improve your overall well-being during menopause. Folate can also help improve symptoms such as hot flashes and mood swings.

2. Vitamin B12:

Vitamin B12 plays a significant role in energy production and also supports healthy nerve function

3. Magnesium:

Inadequate sleep is a common symptom of menopause. Adding enough magnesium-rich foods can help ensure a healthy sleep cycle. Magnesium can also help deal with depression and mood swings and boost heart health.

4. Calcium:

Add enough calcium-rich foods to your diet and support your bone health.

5. Vitamin D:

Vitamin D also enhances bone health by supporting calcium absorption in the body. It also helps in reducing signs of depression and promotes overall mood.