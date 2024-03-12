UIDAI extends deadline to update Aadhaar card for free

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline to update details on the Aadhaar card for free. UIDAI extended free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024.

UIDAI had earlier set March 14, 2024, as the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. Now, Aadhaar Card documents can be updated for free on the mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2024. The latest deadline extension is the second extension granted by UIDAI against the previous deadline of December 15, 2023.

People can update Aadhaar card demographic details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email online. The free service is only available for online updates, as users will have to pay the required fee on offline centers.

Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

How to update Aadhaar card online :

Go to MyAadhaar portal or the official Aadhaar website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

Click on ‘Login’ and enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha

Click on ‘Generate OTP’

Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number

Now select ‘Address Update’ and then ‘Update Aadhaar online’

Now tap on the category you want to update: name, date of birth, gender, address

Now proceed to upload the required documents as proof