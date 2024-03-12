Woman gets ‘spooky’ results while trying to talk to her dead mother using AI

The harsh realities of separation and the loss of a loved one are experiences that everyone inevitably encounters in their lifetime. Individuals vary in how they navigate the grieving process and seek ways to reconcile with the new reality. Embracing the absence of loved ones becomes crucial for those left behind, yet in today’s technologically advanced era, this natural grieving process appears to diminish.

When Syrian actress Sirine Malas unexpectedly lost her mother, she discovered a novel approach to coping with her grief. As reported by SkyNews, she found solace in an AI-based bot system known as Project December, which purports to “simulate the dead.”

The outcomes of engaging with the AI tool provided Malas with a sense of comfort, albeit occasionally unsettling her due to its perceived realism, which she described as “spooky.”

Separated from her mother Najah after fleeing Syria to relocate to Germany in 2015, Malas longed for her daughter, Ischtar, to meet her grandmother. However, before this could occur, Najah tragically passed away from kidney failure in 2018 at the age of 82, leaving Malas grappling with unbearable grief.

Reflecting on her profound loss, Malas expressed the overwhelming need for any form of outlet to navigate the array of emotions. She articulated, “You just want any outlet… For all those emotions… if you leave it there, it just starts killing you, it starts choking you. I wanted that last chance (to speak to her).”

Malas’s journey underscores the complex interplay between technology and human emotion, demonstrating how individuals leverage innovative solutions to navigate the intricacies of grief in the modern age.