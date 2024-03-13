A group of five skiers dies in the Swiss Alps making a valiant attempt to survive

A cluster of six individuals, five of whom perished amidst the icy expanse of the Swiss Alps, undertook a courageous endeavor to persevere until their unfortunate demise: constructing snow caves.

This was an apparent effort to shield themselves from the biting cold, as disclosed by the primary rescuer in a dialogue with Sky News.

Five individuals from a singular familial unit comprised the majority of the group of six skiers who set out on a skiing expedition from Zermatt, Switzerland, with the goal of reaching Arolla.

Anjan Truffer, the principal figure of the mountain rescue team at Air Zermatt AG, bore witness to the retrieval of the remains of five ski enthusiasts near Tete Blanche mountain on Sunday (Mar 10), subsequent to their reported vanishing.

The quest for the sixth individual is currently ongoing, although Truffer emphasized the importance of maintaining pragmatic expectations.

Truffer communicated to Sky News that inclement weather conditions, including snowstorms, impeded his team’s progress in reaching the location proximal to the renowned Matterhorn mountain in the Alpine region.

Upon eventual arrival, their French counterparts had already located two lifeless bodies.

“We initiated the search for the remaining individuals utilizing avalanche transceivers and probes, and promptly uncovered two additional bodies,” he recounted.