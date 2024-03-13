All you need to know about sex drive (libido)

Sex drive, or libido, refers to a person’s desire to engage in sexual activity. It varies from person to person. It can also fluctuate due to a range of factors such as exercise, stress, age, and more. A low libido refers to a decreased desire relating to sex, while a high libido is an increase in desire for sex.

Some reasons that a person may have a higher sex drive include:

Exercising: One study suggests that people who engage in physical activity tend to have higher sex drives.

Drug-taking: Stimulant drugs, such as cocaine, can cause an increase in libido.

Changes in neurotransmitters: Dopamine is a neurotransmitter. People with Parkinson’s disease may receive dopamine replacement therapy. This can causee hypersexuality and atypical sexual behavior.

Some reasons a person could have a lower sex drive include:

Menopause: During menopause, sexual hormones decrease. This can cause a decline in sex drive and arousal.

Culture and religion: According to some research, people who are subject to highly restrictive religious or cultural beliefs may have lower levels of sexual desire.

Mental health: Research suggests that males and females with mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression, may have a higher risk of difficulties with sexual health. This can lead to a decrease in sex drive.

Age: Sex drive may fluctuate as a person ages.

Obesity: Some research suggests that obesity may lead to a lower sex drive.

Chronic conditions: Chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, can cause difficulties with sexual health, which may reduce sex drive.

How to increase sex drive

Sex therapy: A sex therapist can assist with sexual difficulties.

Increase sleep: A 2023 study suggests that low quality sleep had an association with sexual difficulties. Therefore, aiming to get enough sleep may help regulate sex drive.

Aphrodisiacs: Herbal aphrodisiacs such as yohimbine and Eurycoma longifolia may help increase male sex drive. Certain foods such as strawberries, chocolate, and raw oysters could also have aphrodisiac properties.

Exercise: People may increase their libido through exercise , mindfulness, and yoga.

Testosterone therapy: Testosterone therapy in older males has shown it could help them regain Source their sexual desire.