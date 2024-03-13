BWSSB Warns of Penalties for Using Cauvery Water in Swimming Pools

Amidst the concerning depletion of groundwater levels in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken decisive action to safeguard water resources. Utilizing sections 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act 1964, the BWSSB has mandated the cessation of using potable water for filling swimming pools within the city limits. With a population of approximately 1.40 crore relying on water sourced from the Cauvery River, responsible water usage has become imperative, particularly amidst rising temperatures and scant rainfall.

Reports of residents diverting drinking water intended for household use to fill swimming pools and other non-essential purposes have heightened concerns over water scarcity. In response, the BWSSB has broadened the prohibition to encompass activities like house cleaning, vehicle washing, and construction work, emphasizing the need for judicious water management to alleviate strain on available water sources. These measures aim to foster a culture of responsible water consumption and curb wasteful practices.

To enforce compliance with these regulations, stringent penalties have been instituted for offenders. Under Section 109 of the Jalmandal Act, 1964, individuals violating the prohibition face a fine of Rs. 5,000 for the initial transgression, with subsequent breaches incurring a steeper penalty of Rs. 5,500. Additionally, legal recourse, including potential police complaints against the proprietors of non-compliant swimming pools, may be pursued to uphold water conservation efforts.