Congress pledges Rs 1 lakh cash transfer to women, 50% quota in central jobs

Congress unveils five pledges for women ahead of Lok Sabha elections, including Rs 1 lakh cash transfer to one woman from each poorest family and 50% job quota in central government recruitments. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge announces the “Nari Nyay” guarantee, aiming to prioritize women’s issues and set a new agenda for their empowerment. Kharge emphasizes that Congress’s commitments are rooted in its longstanding history of manifesto fulfilment since 1926, contrasting them with opponents’ purportedly empty promises.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announces the pledges at a women’s conference in Maharashtra’s Dhule. The party introduces “Mahalakshmi” guarantee, promising Rs 1 lakh annual assistance to one woman per poor family through direct cash transfer. Additionally, under “Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq,” Congress vows to reserve 50% of central government job recruitments for women, ensuring gender parity in employment opportunities.

The party’s commitments extend to doubling the Centre’s contribution to monthly pay for ASHA, anganwadi, and mid-day meal workers under the “Shakti ka Samman” guarantee. Furthermore, Congress pledges to appoint “adhikaar maitri” in every panchayat to educate women about their legal rights and double the number of hostels for working women across the country under the “Savitri Bai Phule Hostels” guarantee. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterates the announcements, highlighting Congress’s comprehensive approach to justice, including guarantees for farmers, equity, and youth.