EC’s Press Conference on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Scheduled for 4:30 PM

The Election Commission is set to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm, where it is expected to discuss the preparations underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources. On Tuesday, observers from the Election Commission convened in Delhi to strategize the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the anticipated general elections scheduled for April-May. Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the Election Commission team is also conducting a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate the Union Territory’s electoral readiness. This visit, slated to conclude by March 13, precedes the expected announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI), likely by Thursday or Friday this week.

There is speculation about the simultaneous announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Supreme Court’s December decision upholding the Centre’s revocation of Article 370. The court mandated assembly elections to be conducted by September 30, 2024. Last August, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that elections in Jammu and Kashmir could occur “anytime from now” as the voter list updating process neared completion. Presently, the general elections are scheduled for April and May, with polling anticipated to take place in seven phases nationwide, similar to the process observed during the 2019 elections. The Election Commission will soon release the comprehensive schedule and details of the upcoming elections, accessible on the official website, eci.gov.in. Meanwhile, major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have unveiled their lists of candidates for the general elections.